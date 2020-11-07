Arizona murder suspect arrested in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man wanted for murder in Arizona was arrested in Hendricks County, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said a silver Dodger Charger traveling east on I-70 near mile marker 60 was stopped for a traffic violation around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

During the stop, police said a passenger in the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Clarence Barksdale of Phoenix.

It was then learned that Barksdale had a warrant out for his arrest for murder out of Arizona.

Barksdale was taken into custody and transported to the Hendricks County Jail as he awaits extradition to Arizona.