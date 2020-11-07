Crime Watch 8

Arizona murder suspect arrested in Hendricks County

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A man wanted for murder in Arizona was arrested in Hendricks County, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said a silver Dodger Charger traveling east on I-70 near mile marker 60 was stopped for a traffic violation around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

During the stop, police said a passenger in the vehicle was identified as 33-year-old Clarence Barksdale of Phoenix.

It was then learned that Barksdale had a warrant out for his arrest for murder out of Arizona.

Barksdale was taken into custody and transported to the Hendricks County Jail as he awaits extradition to Arizona.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy Winter Farmers Market returns for another season

Local /

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

Election /

Pet Pals TV: 2020 Mutt Strut

Local /

Incendiary texts traced to outfit run by top Trump aide

Election /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.