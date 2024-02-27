Armed carjacker who shot at owner as he fled sentenced to 11 years in prison

Security camera footage showing 36-year-old Anthony Porter carjacking a customer at an east side convenience store in April 2023. (Provided Photo/United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An armed carjacker who fired a shot at the owner of the vehicle as he fled from the scene was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office Southern District announced the sentencing Tuesday.

According to the release, 36-year-old Anthony Porter had been loitering near a convenience store in the 9800 block of East 21st Street on April 17, 2023. Around 8:30 p.m., Porter followed a male customer to his vehicle, produced a handgun, and made the driver leave the car.

As the male was getting out of his car, Porter fired a shot at him “as he fled to safety with his hands in the air.” Porter then left the convenience store with the stolen car.

After a short search for the car, Porter was found and taken into custody. When officers searched the car, they found a 9mm handgun in Porter’s fanny pack. Porter was not allowed to own a handgun due to two residential entry felonies.

Porter was sentenced after pleading guilty to carjacking, discharging a firearm during a violent crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Following his 11-year sentence, a federal judge ordered Porter to serve five years probation.