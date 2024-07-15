Armed carjacking leads to police chase, 2 arrested in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An armed carjacking on Monday afternoon led officers on a chase that resulted in a crash and the arrest of two people, including a juvenile, in Noblesville.

Officials from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the incident originated in Grant County with a report of an armed carjacking. A police chase ensued along State Road 37 and ended in a crash at the intersection of State Road 32-38 in Noblesville.

Both suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky, officials at the scene reported that one suspect, identified as a juvenile, went into a Hardee’s restaurant parking lot and was arrested. The second suspect fled behind the Hamilton East Public Library, where they entered the building and were arrested inside.

The library is expected to be closed until 10 a.m. Tuesday so that officers can do an ” evidentiary sweep” of the building.

Officals say it was a bit shocking for this type of incident to happen midday like this in Noblesville.

“Law enforcement is never shocking because it’s something different every day. But for this to happen midday like this, we were very fortunate to have all the law enforcement response that we had, you know, if you’re going to pick a location to do it,” said Bryan Melton, public information officer for Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. “This is optimal. The Sheriff’s Department is right here in Noblesville is right here. Fishers were coming up 37, we had the Westfield unit to help us out. Indiana State Police helped us out, and we even had an Elwood Police Department vehicle here that happened to go up 37 and saw what was going on.”

Police did not say if a firearm or any weapons were located.

No additional information was immediately available.