2 suspects arrested after armed carjacking and robbery in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were arrested after an armed carjacking and robbery late Sunday night in Indianapolis, police said Tuesday in a news release.

About 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to report of an armed robbery in the 1500 block of North Alabama Street. Officers arrived to learn that four masked suspects had held someone at gunpoint, stole personal belongings including a cellphone and a wallet, and then took off in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers located the stolen vehicle on the city’s east side. When officers attempted to make a traffic stop the driver of the car drove away, leading to a brief vehicle pursuit. The driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a crash.

After the crash, the suspects ran away, police said.

Police said a short time later arrested 19-year-old Derrick Johnson and 18-year-old Leandrew Beasley. A drone helped find them hiding in a nearby tree.

During the arrest, officers recovered three firearms, including two handguns and a rifle, along with the victim’s stolen items, police says.

The two remaining suspects involved in the incident have not yet been found.