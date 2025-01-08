Two suspects in custody for east side Dollar General robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two armed robbery suspects found themselves in cuffs on Saturday after Indianapolis police found them hiding in the alley of the next business they possibly planned to hit.

Davion Shaw, 20, and Ashleigh Walker, 18, both face charges for an armed robbery at an east side Dollar General.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers on Saturday morning were called the dollar store at the corner of East 10th Street and North Sherman Drive after a store employee reported an armed robbery. The employee told police two masked people wearing all black walked into the store, pointed a gun at him, and demanded all the money from the register. The suspects left just before officers arrived.

Police began canvassing the area and were later flagged down by a person in the area who saw a white car speeding away from the Dollar General after the robbery.

Sometime after, another 911 call reported two armed people entered a Family Dollar five minutes away from the first scene.

IMPD sped to the other store and found Shaw and Walker in the alley behind the building. They were quickly taken into custody.

During a search, police say they found two masks, black hoodies, the cash stolen from Dollar General, and a handgun with a “large capacity magazine.” They also found the white car, which belonged to on the suspect’s family members.

Shaw and Walker faces charges for the Dollar General robbery. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office would determine final charges.