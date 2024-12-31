Armed suspects lead multi-county pursuit, suspects at large

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two suspects threatened a person in Hamilton County with an AK-47 and fled, starting a chase that went into Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects have not been caught.

Around 11:15 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 16000 block of Providence Court, in Hamilton County but near Fortville, for a weapons complaint.

A woman called saying that her husband was threatened when leaving the neighborhood by a suspect wearing a ski mask pointing an AK-47-style rifle at him.

Deputies confirmed there were no shots fired.

A deputy patrolling the area identified the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspects fled. The chase went through the Fortville into Hancock County, then north on State Road 67 into Pendleton and Madison County, before turning east into Henry County on US 36.

Hamilton County deputies ended the chase around Country Road 250 E on US 36.

Middletown police caught up with the suspects’ crashed vehicle into a field off of US 36 and County Road 500 W.

Witnesses told police they saw two Black male suspects running from the crash southeast into a nearby farm field.

The two suspects then ran into a nearby wooded area.

Officers formed a perimeter around the area and began to search for the suspects for over three hours.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they used drones, K-9 teams, and had help from around 50 officers – from Henry, Madison and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Offices, and New Castle, Middletown, and Pendleton Police Departments – but could not find the suspects.

An AK-47 was found in the crashed vehicle.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Report any suspicious activity in the area by calling 911. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282 or submit tips anonymously.

This story was updated with more information from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.