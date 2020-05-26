Arrest made after 2 dead, 1 injured in stabbing at west side apartment

Police and emergency crews were sent to the stabbing report shortly before 9:45 p.m. May 11, 2020, in the 5600 block of Portsmouth Avenue. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have made an arrest after two people were fatally stabbed and another injured at a west side apartment earlier this month.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested 28-year-old Kristen Wolf in the case.

IMPD has not released her mugshot. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has not yet formally charged Wolf, saying the matter remains “under investigation.”

The case began on the evening of May 11.

Police were called to Carriage House West Apartments in the 5600 block of Portsmouth Ave. to investigate a stabbing.

Police said one victim, 24-year-old Victoria Cook, was pronounced dead on the scene. Another, 28-year-old Dylan Dickover, died shortly after arriving a hospital. Elizabeth McKugh, 33, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released.