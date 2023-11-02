Arrest made after girl found fatally shot at apartments on northeast side

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a teenage girl on Wednesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday afternoon on social media.

“More details will be released when they are available,” the social media post said.

IMPD was sent to a death investigation around noon Wednesday in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive. That’s at the Carriage House East apartments off East 42nd Street and east of North Mitthoeffer Road on the city’s northeast side.

The girl was found along a tree line, IMPD says. Medics said the girl died at the scene. Investigators later determined she had a gunshot wound.

The name and age of the girl has not been publicly shared. IMPD says the Marion County Coroner’s Office was working to identify her and determine her cause and manner of her death.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Jeremy Ingram at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at jeremy.ingram@indy.gov.