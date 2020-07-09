Arrest made in 34-year Connersville cold case

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WIBC) — An arrest has been made in a Fayette County cold case.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says Shawn McClung was charged Thursday afternoon with voluntary manslaughter for the death of Denise Pflum.

Pflum was 18 years old, and a senior at Connersville High School, when she went missing in 1986.

Court documents say McClung previously claimed the Pflum was still alive but recently admitted that he killed her 34 years ago.

In a written statement, the parents of Pflum said:

“This is just a start, there will be more to follow, which we cannot comment on at this point. We appreciate all of the love and support that you have shown us. We appreciate that Denise has become like family to all of you. Our daughter was a special person whom we will never forget, and we know that this community will not forget. We are so grateful for all of those who have followed her story, who have helped with the investigation, and who have shown support and love.”