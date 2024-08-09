Arrest made in armed carjacking of Health Department employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is facing criminal charges in connection to the armed carjacking of a man working for the Marion County Public Health Department, court documents and police information show.

Devon Beverly, 40, was scheduled to be formally charged Monday morning in Marion Superior Court 27.

In connection to the armed carjacking, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday filed charges: a felony count of armed robbery, and a lesser felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Prosecutors also on Friday filed an additional felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in connection to a gun being found in the stolen SUV in which police captured him on Wednesday.

Court documents show an IMPD detective investigated the armed carjacking just before 10:45 a.m. July 25 in the 4100 block of Elmont Terrace. That’s at the Carriage House East apartments off 42nd Street between North Mitthoefer Road and North German Church Road on the city’s northeast side.

The Health Department employee was sitting in his parked car and talking on the phone when Beverly walked over and asked if he could use the phone, court documents say. The employee declined and said he was using the phone for work.

Beverly walked to a trash bin and threw something away, then returned to the Health Department employee’s car, pulled out a handgun, demanded the employee exit the car, and then opened the door and pulled the employee from his sedan.

Beverly then drove away in the car, which contained the employee’s wallet and the Health Department phone as well as a piece of Health Department equipment and a brown folding table.

On Monday, detectives learned, a bank card in the wallet had been used for multiple purchases totaling nearly $500.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported Friday that it found Beverly on Wednesday, and detectives with its violent crime unit caught up with Beverly during a traffic stop in the 4600 block of Round Lake Road, which is at Seven Pointe Apartments off East 46th Street between North Keystone Avenue and Binford Boulevard. He was taken into custody without incident.

Court documents say the IMPD detectives determined the SUV that Beverly was driving had been reported stolen Monday.

After receiving a search warrant, a handgun was located in the front passenger side floorboard of the SUV, IMPD says.

Beverly agreed to talk detectives after he was caught and advised of his rights, court documents say. He denied some parts and admitted other parts of what police had learned about the armed carjacking and its aftermath.

Beverly does not yet have an attorney, online court records showed Friday afternoon.

IMPD shared a jail-booking photo of Beverly on Friday afternoon, but the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s online inmate lookup tool did not list him as being incarcerated.