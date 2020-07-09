Arrest made in east side homcide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in a recent homicide on the city’s east side.

Jason Phipps, 38, has been taken into custody for the shooting death of his wife, 37-year-old Jill Phipps.

On Wednesday, July 8, just after 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 1500 block of North Sheridan Avene for a report of a person shot, police said.

After arriving on the scene, officers found Jill Phipps suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jill Phipps was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.