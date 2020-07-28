Arrest made in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man has been arrested following Monday morning shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

James Daniels, 40, has been taken into custody.

On July 27, just before 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of South Kitley Avenue for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, an adult male who had been shot was found.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. The victim is expected to survive.

Daniels faces a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.