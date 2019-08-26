15-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting of teen siblings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the Friday morning shooting deaths of a teenage brother and sister on the city’s northeast side.

The Rev. Charles Harrison of the Ten Point Coalition told News 8 that the suspect was most likely turned in by his mother after police released pictures of the suspect Friday.

“It is a tough one. These are good kids. When you have good kids who are doing well in school — Nicholas was a honor student, Ashlynn was very smart– brought up right from their parents,” said Harrison.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 4100 block of Windhill Drive for a report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers located 15-year-old Ashlynn Nelson and her brother, 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson, suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

Officers also saw a male suspect flee the scene as more law enforcement arrived on the scene. A short foot pursuit ensued, but the male got away from officers.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, the 15-year-old boy was taken into custody. It was not immediately known if he would be charged as an adult.

Funeral arrangements for the Ashlynn and Nicholas had not been released on Monday.

