Crime Watch 8

Arrest made in Lebanon triple homicide

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) – An arrest has been made in a September triple homicide in Lebanon, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

The department said Chad Grimball, 40, of Thorntown, Indiana, has been arrested and charged in connection to the deaths of 40-year-old Larry Stogsdill Jr., Brannon Martin, 20, and Grace Bishop, 19.

On Sept. 8, just after 6 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of East Walnut Street for a report of three people dead. That’s a residential area northeast of the I-65 interchange for State Road 39.

An autopsy later determined that each died of a single gunshot wound.

It was not immediately clear what the three were doing inside of the apartment. I-Team 8 was told that none of the victims are listed on the lease of the apartment, but that someone came to check on them in the late afternoon of Sept. 6. and found the victims in different parts of the apartment.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Grimball on Dec. 8, which was served to him at the Boone County Jail. Grimball has been in jail since Oct. 7 for charges related to possession of a firearm by a felon.

Grimball faces the following charges: