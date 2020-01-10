Arrest made in NYE homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made in an arrest in a New Year’s Eve homicide.

According to IMPD, 23-year-old Christopher Barksdale has been arrested in connection to a homicide on Dec. 31.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to the intersection of North Belmont Avenue and St. Claire Street for a report of two people shot.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male gunshot victim. He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

While conducting their investigation, officers located two other people – a man and a woman – in an alley near the intersection of Michigan Street and Traub Avenue who had both been shot.

The second male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Friday, January 10, officers arrested Barksdale. He faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.