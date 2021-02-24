Crime Watch 8

Arrest made in October homicide

Photo of Brandon McCormick. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in an October 2020 homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 23-year-old Brandon McCormick has been arrested in the shooting death of 30-year-old Walter Stein.

On Oct. 22, around 7 p.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of North High School Road for a report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers located a man, later identified as Stein, suffering from gunshot wounds. Stein was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The investigation into the deadly shooting led officers to McCormick, who was taken into custody on Feb. 23.

McCormick faces a preliminary charge of murder.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

National /

Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods

National /

Indianapolis Moms: Further learning of Black history

Local /

NCAA announces championship fan policy

Inside INdiana Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.