Arrest made in October homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in an October 2020 homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 23-year-old Brandon McCormick has been arrested in the shooting death of 30-year-old Walter Stein.

On Oct. 22, around 7 p.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of North High School Road for a report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers located a man, later identified as Stein, suffering from gunshot wounds. Stein was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The investigation into the deadly shooting led officers to McCormick, who was taken into custody on Feb. 23.

McCormick faces a preliminary charge of murder.