Arrest made in October homicide on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in an October homicide on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, around 12:45 p.m., officers were called to the 8700 block of Master Road for a vehicle that had struck a building with an injured person inside the automobile.

After arriving on the scene, the injured and unconscious person, later identified as Megan Schwab, was located in the car in the 8400 block of Craig Street.

Police said Schwab appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A subsequent investigation led officers to 18-year-old Jaylen Smith.

Trending Headlines

Smith has been arrested and faces a preliminary charge of murder.