Crime Watch 8

Arrest made in October homicide on north side

Photo of Jaylen Smith. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in an October homicide on the city’s north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, around 12:45 p.m., officers were called to the 8700 block of Master Road for a vehicle that had struck a building with an injured person inside the automobile.

After arriving on the scene, the injured and unconscious person, later identified as Megan Schwab, was located in the car in the 8400 block of Craig Street.

Police said Schwab appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A subsequent investigation led officers to 18-year-old Jaylen Smith.

Trending Headlines

Smith has been arrested and faces a preliminary charge of murder.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

St. Catherine names Chief Nursing Officer

Inside INdiana Business /

Group working to feed northeast Indiana families, college students

Indiana News /

Handful of Carmel firefighters learn rope rescue training

Local /

Philadelphia police shooting of Black man sparks unrest

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.