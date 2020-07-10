Arrest made in recent eastside homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest in a Wednesday evening homicide on the city’s east side.

According to IMPD, on July 8, just after 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of North Spence Avenue for a welfare check.

Once on the scene, officers found 46-year-old James Hayden suffering from trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said their investigation led them to 47-year-old Ronald Collins.

Collins was taken into custody on July 8 and was transported to the Marion County Jail.