Arrest made in shooting of 5-year-old at Skateland

(Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl over the weekend at a roller skating rink, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

Chantera Moore, 21, has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license, according to a news release.

IMPD say officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot at Skateland, 3902 N. Glen Arm Road, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Medics found the 5-year-old girl with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and transported the victim to an area hospital.

The girl’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

