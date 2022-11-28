Crime Watch 8

Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show.

Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for four women.

Police said in the Nov. 10 post shared images of four people captured on surveillance video during a robbery shortly before 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Payless Liquors store, 14580 River Road, which is off 146th Street.

The suspects each have been charged with robbery, organized theft and theft. Natesia Monay Davidson, 24, of Indianapolis, was in custody Monday afternoon at the county jail in Noblesville. Arrest warrants had been issued for Kayla Marie Bradshaw, Arionna Christine Davis and Angel Tucker. Bradshaw is 31; the ages of the other two women were not immediately available. Bradshaw and Davis are from Indianapolis. Tucker is from Columbus, Indiana.

Carmel Police Department did not immediately reply to a News 8 email request to find out whether Bradshaw, Davis and Tucker have been taken into custody.

Court documents say the four women took 11 bottles of liquor valued at nearly $875 from the store. A clerk said three of the women entered the store and talked about “what alcohol they needed for a block party” and “one of them was on the phone with someone asking how much alcohol to get.” The clerk said the women then left the store and drove off in an SUV without paying.

Online jail documents say Davidson’s bond was set at $150,000. Online court records show Davidson’s initial hearing to face formal charges will be Tuesday.