Two suspects arrested in separate homicide investigations in Indianapolis

Joaquin Harmon-Segura, 19, left, and Felipe Maguellal, 33, right. Indianapolis police arrested both men for their roles in two separate homicides that happened in March and October of 2024. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police arrested on Thursday arrested two suspects in two separate homicides from 2024, including one man accused of intentionally driving his car through a large group of people, striking and killing one.

The first arrest happened early Thursday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers located 19-year-old Joaquin Harmon-Segura in the 11500 block of Dunshire Drive and took him into custody.

Harmon-Segura faces murder charges in the March 28 death of 25-year-old Addam Hart.

IMPD officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Gable Drive, just southeast of I-70 and North Mitthoeffer Road to investigate a person shot. There, they found Hart suffering a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Hart’s mother had told investigators that after going to bed on March 28, she heard loud pops and saw dust falling inside her room. She called for her son to help, and he came running downstairs. He fell to the floor with a gunshot wound outside her bedroom door.

In May, IMPD arrested a juvenile girl for her role in the killing, who was later charged as an adult for aiding or causing Hart’s murder. Savannah Allen, 16 at the time of the killing, told police that she joined a group of people that shot at the Gable Drive house. Allen said the group had been talking about going after someone accused of sexual assault.

The second arrest happened later on Thursday, when officers arrested Felipe Maguellal, 33, for a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened outside a westside bar.

According to police, just after midnight on Oct. 19, a fight broke out between Maguellal and another person at the Checkered Flag Tavern at 5725 W. Morris St. Bar patrons broke up the fight, and Maguellal was asked to leave.

After leaving, Maguellal got in his SUV, and “intentionally” drove his car through a crowd of people outside the bar. He struck 40-year-old Perry Banks, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, and fled the bar. It was unclear if Banks and Maguellal knew each other.

Both men were booked into the Marion County jail and were being held without bond. Both face preliminary charges of murder.