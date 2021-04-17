Crime Watch 8

Assault rifles used in FedEx mass shooting were bought legally, IMPD says

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to reports of shots fired and an active shooter shortly before 11:10 p.m. Thursday at 8951 Mirabel Road. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 19-year-old gunman who fatally shot eight people on Thursday night before killing himself had two assault rifles that he bought legally, police said Saturday night.

Brandon Scott Hole, a former FedEx employee, was found dead inside the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operation Center with injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Indianapolis Metropolitan police said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a trace on the weapons Hole had, and learned he had bought them in July and September of 2020, IMPD said.

Hole's family released a statement on Saturday, saying they had tried to get the man help and they were sorry for the pain felt by the families of the victims and the entire Indianapolis community.

Brandon Scott Hole (Photo Provided/IMPD)

“We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of Brandon’s actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy. We are so sorry for the pain and hurt being felt by their families and the entire Indianapolis community. The Hole family and its representatives decline all interview requests at this time.”

Hole of Indianapolis fired a rifle minutes after 11 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot and inside the FedEx facility on the southeast side near Indianapolis International Airport, IMPD Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt said in a news conference Friday.

The FBI revealed Friday afternoon that Hole’s mother had contacted them in March 2020 and feared he would try to commit “suicide by cop,” a term describing a person who intends to provoke a lethal response from a public safety officer.

The FBI statement said that Hole “was placed on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. A shotgun was seized at his residence. Based on items observed in the suspect’s bedroom at that time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020. No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found. The shotgun was not returned to the suspect.”

A year ago, a gun was seized from Hole in an incident involving IMPD, McCartt said. An IMPD police report from March 3, 2020, says the gun was confiscated from Hole during a mental health check in the same block where investigators on Friday were searching the home associated with Hole.

Hole last worked for FedEx in 2020, McCartt said. He did not know if Hole had been fired from the shipping and delivery company. IMPD shared a photo of Hole from an earlier encounter with the police.