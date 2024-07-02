At least 1 injured in police shooting on southwest side

At 11:33 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a residential neighborhood in the 5100 block of West Vermont Street on a report of a person shot, just three miles southwest of Speedway. (WISH PHOTO/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person was injured in a police shooting Tuesday morning on the city’s southwest side.

Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting. Officers did not share any information on the person who was shot.

In a social media post, IMPD said no officers were injured.

No further information was immediately available.

