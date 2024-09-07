2 killed in shooting in east side neighborhood off Linwood Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people died Saturday morning after being injured in a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 40 block of North Linwood Avenue around 9:20 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

That’s near the Tuxedo Park neighborhood off East New York and Washington streets.

When they arrived, they located the victims suffering gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene, while the other died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police didn’t provide information on the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.