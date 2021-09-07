Crime Watch 8

At least 1 person injured in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Bloomington Tuesday night.

Bloomington Police Department said in a tweet a shooting investigation was underway in the 3400 block of West 3rd Street and a suspect is in custody.

A shooting investigation is currently underway in the 3400 block of W 3rd. The suspect is in custody. There is no current threat to public safety. There is a large police presence on W 3rd. Please avoid the area to allow investigators room to work. — Bloomington Police (@BltgINPolice) September 7, 2021

Reports on social media say the shooting happened outside a commercial area with multiple businesses off Liberty Drive. Some of the reports indicate multiple people were shot.

Photo from video taken at the scene and submitted to WISH-TV.

Police have not confirmed how many people were shot or the exact location of the shooting and say there is no threat to public safety.

News 8 has a team on the way.