At least 1 person injured in Bloomington shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Bloomington Tuesday night.

Bloomington Police Department said in a tweet a shooting investigation was underway in the 3400 block of West 3rd Street and a suspect is in custody.

Reports on social media say the shooting happened outside a commercial area with multiple businesses off Liberty Drive. Some of the reports indicate multiple people were shot.

Police have not confirmed how many people were shot or the exact location of the shooting and say there is no threat to public safety.

