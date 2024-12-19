37°
At least 1 person shot in west side police shooting on Warman Avenue

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person was shot and wounded in a police shooting Thursday afternoon on Indy’s west side.

Online police reports show the shooting incident happened just after 2 p.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Warman Avenue near the intersection of Washington Street and Belmont Avenue to investigate a person shot.

No officers were injured. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD for more information.

News 8 also has a crew heading to the scene.

