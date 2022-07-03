Crime Watch 8

At least 11 people shot in 10 weekend shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 11 people were shot, two of them fatally, in 10 different shootings throughout Indianapolis over the weekend, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 11 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a shooting at the Lawrence Landing apartments in the 4200 block of David Street. That’s just off of 42nd Street near Sherman Avenue. Police think the shooting happened nearby, at 46th Street and Arlington Avenue. The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

At 7:20 a.m. Sunday, on the city’s north side, IMPD confirmed that a person was shot and killed at a house on Bretton Wood Drive, near 71st Street and Michigan Road.

At 5:45 a.m. Sunday, a person walked into Community East Hospital with a graze wound, police say. IMPD confirmed this person is awake and breathing.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, a person with a gunshot wound walked into Community East Hospital, police say. IMPD confirmed this person is awake and breathing.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, near 34th Street and Sherman Avenue, IMPD confirmed a person was shot. IMPD said this person is awake and breathing.

IMPD confirmed that road rage led to two men being shot around 10:45 p.m. Saturday evening. The two men were taken to separate hospitals both in critical condition, but are now stable, police say.

Officers are not sure where the road rage incident started, but police say the two men got out of their own car before being shot near the apartment complex, and the suspects drove off in a black two-door car.

“It almost sounds like it may have occurred over on High School Road or maybe on 38th Street, and they followed them in there and then they actually pulled up against them down the way here and got out and unloaded on them, and shot both of them,” Kerry Buckner, IMPD night watch commander, said.

According to IMPD, around 10:30 p.m. Saturday a person walked into Eskenazi Hospital. IMPD confirmed this person is awake and breathing.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 50s was shot and killed on the city’s eastside outside of a house on 34th Street near Emerson Avenue. IMPD thinks the man had an argument with someone on the street or sidewalk before they bot started shooting at each other, according to IMPD. Officers on the scene confirmed that there were several neighbors who were outside, and watched it happen.

Around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, a person went to Community East Hospital in critical condition, police say.

At around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, at a gas station on High School Road near 38th Street, a person was shot and was in serious but stable condition, according to IMPD.

All of the shooting investigations from Saturday and Sunday are ongoing.

Anyone with any information about any of the shooting was asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.