Crime Watch 8

At least two people shot at south side strip club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least two people were shot Sunday morning at a strip club on Indy’s south side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 5 a.m. to Club Onyx at 4444 S. Harding Street. That’s just north of Interstate I-465 and south of West Hanna Avenue.

Shortly before the shooting, club staff started moving people out of the building, IMPD tells News 8.

One person inside the club started shooting a gun, according to IMPD. Police believe a security guard shot the shooter.

The shooter is in stable condition at a hospital, IMPD says.

A second person involved was shot in the foot. That shooter has not been identified, police say.

IMPD says it is not sure why people were being moved out of the club. The department also says there have been complaints recently about people staying at the club after closing.

Police are still looking into what happened and have not identified the victims or any possible suspects.