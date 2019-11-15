ATF offering reward after suspects steal 9 guns from Greenwood firearms store

Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects who stole nine guns from a Greenwood firearms store Nov. 12. (Provided Photos/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the people responsible for stealing guns from a Greenwood firearms store.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are looking for an “undetermined number of suspects” who forcibly broke into Atkinson Firearms in Greenwood and stole nine firearms before leaving the scene.

The suspects got into the store around 9 p.m. on November 12.

Atkinson Firearms is located at 545 Christy Drive in Greenwood.

ATF and the Greenwood Police Department are investigating the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or send a tip to ATFTips@atf.gov