ATF seeks man wanted for trafficking of drugs, firearms

Jaraughn Bertram (Provided Photo/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Columbus, Ohio, Field Division)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WISH) —The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Columbus, Ohio, Field Division is looking for a man wanted for his role in a drug and firearms trafficking conspiracy that operates in metropolitan Indianapolis and Phoenix.

Jaraughn Bertram is believed to have fled to Mexico. An alert from ATF did not provide Bertram’s age.

AFT has offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his location and arrest. Tips can be shared with ATF at 888-283-8477 and atftips@atf.gov, on the ReportIt app, or through Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

