Attempted break-in leads to south side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after an attempted break-in on the city’s south side, according to police.

Just after 3 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of Lawrence Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Police said the homeowner told them an unknown male was trying to break into the back of his house and he opened fire, striking the suspect.

The man trying to break into the house was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the attempted break-in but there were no other injuries.

