Attempted murder charge against man in Indianapolis police shooting

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a police shooting on Jan. 29, 2023. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors have filed an attempted murder charge against a man accused of firing shots at Indianapolis police officers in late January.

Christian Myers, 22, faces one count of attempted murder; two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon; two counts of criminal recklessness; a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer; one count of battery resulting in bodily injury; two counts of resisting law enforcement; and one count of possession of a machine gun.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers Zachary Boston, Andrew Girt, and Jacob Liebhauser fired at Myers and another suspect after Myers fired shots at them on Jan. 29.

Early on the morning of Jan. 29, IMPD was called to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue. That’s on the city’s north side along the intersection with Westfield Boulevard.

A woman, who was not identified by police, told officers there was a disturbance with the father of her child, who fired at least one shot into her vehicle as she drove away. The woman was not hurt.

At around 4 p.m. that day, police found Myers outside a car at a BP gas station at East 38th Street and Fall Creek Boulevard next to the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Police tried to stop Myers, but he got into the car and led officers on what IMPD described as a “brief pursuit.”

The chase ended when Myers crashed into another car near Kessler Boulevard East and Binford Boulevard on the city’s northeast side.

Myers and the other suspect, identified only as a 24-year-old male, got out of the car and ran westbound across Binford and through a ditch. The pair jumped a fence to the 5800 block of Winding Way Lane.

IMPD says Myers fired shots at officers Boston, Girt, and Liebhauser, and they returned fire and wounded him.

The 24-year-old suspect with Myers was not injured in the shooting but was taken to a hospital with complaints of chest pain. He faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement. IMPD said on Feb. 3 that he was “not suspected as having any role in the original disturbance and there is no indication he fired any shots at officers.”

Detectives searched Myers’ car and found two handguns with an extended magazine outside the passenger door. One of the handguns had a Glock switch, according to IMPD.

The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave per IMPD policy.

Myers was taken to the Marion County Jail. Online records show that after posting bond, Myers was held for another police agency. A booking photo was not immediately available.

No officers or uninvolved citizens were hurt during the shooting.

An initial hearing for Myers was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Erika Jones at the homicide office by calling 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.