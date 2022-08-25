Crime Watch 8

Attica man faces child molestation charges, Indiana State Police say

(Photo Provided by/Fountain County Jail)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

ATTICA Ind. (WISH) — An Attica man with an active warrant was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a child under the age of 14, Indiana State Police say.

The Attica Police Department arrested James Beedle, 62, who had an active warrant for child molestation on Thursday at his home in Attica.

During the investigation that began June 11, police found that the alleged child molestation happened multiple times.

Based on evidence, police developed probable cause and received an arrest warrant for Beedle.

Beedle was charged with two counts child molesting-fondling or touching with child under 14 in an initial court hearing on Thursday.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Two plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary

National /

Labor board accuses Starbucks of pay disparity

Business /

Borrower says Biden debt order takes pressure off her family

Politics /

Incubation period dropped significantly with each new variant; what this means as COVID-19 still spreads

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.