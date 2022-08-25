Crime Watch 8

Attica man faces child molestation charges, Indiana State Police say

ATTICA Ind. (WISH) — An Attica man with an active warrant was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a child under the age of 14, Indiana State Police say.

The Attica Police Department arrested James Beedle, 62, who had an active warrant for child molestation on Thursday at his home in Attica.

During the investigation that began June 11, police found that the alleged child molestation happened multiple times.

Based on evidence, police developed probable cause and received an arrest warrant for Beedle.

Beedle was charged with two counts child molesting-fondling or touching with child under 14 in an initial court hearing on Thursday.