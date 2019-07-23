Attorney charged with taking $53,200 in client’s case

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis attorney has been charged with taking more than $53,200 from the proceeds of a client’s litigation settlement, the Marion County prosecutor said Tuesday.

Raymond Fairchild, 73, was formally charged with theft Tuesday afternoon in Marion Superior Court’s Criminal Court 4. The charges are a result of an investigation by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office grand jury division.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said in a news release that the proceeds had been awarded to the client as part of a $100,000 wrongful death settlement for the loss of her husband.

Fairchild had been directed to place the funds in a restricted trust account for the benefit of the client’s daughter, according to court documents in Fairchild’s criminal case. The client became aware of the missing funds after she attempted to deposit a check into the trust account and discovered that the account had never been established by Fairchild.

The criminal case also alleges that when asked about the missing funds, Fairchild insisted the funds were “safe” but he failed to provide any documentation indicating the location of the funds.

According to Fairchild’s bank records, the $100,000 check received for the wrongful death suit was deposited into his checking account in August 2015, the prosecutor said. It is alleged that Fairchild issued 82 checks from August 2015 through February 2016, none of which was written to his client or her husband’s estate.

Online records show Fairchild has bonded out of the Marion County Jail. The court had set a $7,500 surety bond.

Fairchild’s next court hearing was set for Sept. 18 and a jury trial was set for Sept 26.