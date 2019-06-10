Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A warrant was issued nearly two weeks ago for an attorney charged with felonies after he was accused of mishandling more than $43,000 of a client's trust account.

Kenneth "Shane" Service was charged May 29 in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 5, with a count of corrupt business influence and three counts of theft. He faces similar charges in three other Indiana counties, according to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

The release said an investigation found Service used unauthorized withdrawals from the trust account for personal use after being hired by the client to manage it. A grand jury and Indiana State Police investigation began in March 2018 after the client came forward with concerns that Service had provided her with only $2,000 in funds from the account.

The prosector's office said bank records revealed that from March 2014 through June 2016, Service made six unauthorized transactions from the client’s trust account for a total of $43,725.43. On one occasion, Service allegedly made a cash withdrawal for more than $22,100.

Service also has three pending cases — from 2016 in Lawrence County and 2018 in Delaware and Franklin counties — for the alleged theft from trust funds.

An online database of Indiana jails did not show Services is incarcerated.