Attorney for accused in Lake Monroe fight wants Vauhxx Booker charged

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-Team 8 has learned one of the men charged in the July 4 altercation at Lake Monroe is pressuring prosecutors on why no charges were filed against Vauhxx Booker.

The incident near Bloomington, Indiana, drew national attention when Booker posted videos on Facebook of what he calls an attempted lynching.

The attorney for Sean Purdy released a statement Tuesday morning, four days after Purdy was charged with confinement and battery. Attorney David Hennessy wants to know why Booker isn’t charged as well, especially since Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigators said he may have committed battery and trespassing. Hennessy said Booker admitted punching his client, causing severe bruising and internal bleeding.

Hennessy and Purdy also claim Booker admitted trespassing on private property, and that he claimed to be a county commissioner threatening — in their words — fines and to ruin lives. The attorney is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward, and put pressure on the Monroe County prosecutor to file charges against Booker.

In a news conference last week, Booker said again he was the victim in the case and criticized the DNR’s handling of the investigation.

Sean Purdy and Jerry Allen Cox are due in court Friday on charges against them from the fight. Both are out on bond at the moment.

A federal investigation that could include possible hate crime charges is still underway.