Austin man after stealing police vehicle and fleeing police

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Austin man was arrested Thursday morning after stealing a police vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase in southern Indiana.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Scottsburg City Police Department were investigating an unrelated call at the I-65 Studio Suites Hotel near Exit 29 in Scottsburg. While investigating that call, officers learned that a male individual had gained entry into one of the Scottsburg police cars in the hotel parking lot and had driven away. Officers located the stolen car traveling southbound on I-65 a few miles south of the city. When the officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled southbound, sometimes traveling over 100 mph.

As the car continued southbound, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police troopers joined the pursuit. Officers deployed stop stick tire deflation devices near the 12 and 9-mile markers in Clark County. Despite damage to the tires, the driver continued southbound at speeds approaching 140 mph. A trooper maneuvered behind the car in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Before that could happen, the driver lost control of the car, veering into the concrete median barrier around the 3-mile marker near Eastern Blvd. The vehicle eventually stopped as it scrapped against the barrier wall.

The driver, identified as Roger Stamper, 44, of Austin, exited through the passenger side door of the car shortly after the crash. Officers utilized tasers to subdue Stamper when he refused to follow commands. Stamper was placed into custody and medically cleared before officers transported him to the Scott County Jail in Scottsburg.

Stamper was cited for numerous traffic offenses, and he was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, aggressive driving, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.