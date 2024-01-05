Authorities accuse man of 3 arsons at his home

CHESTERFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An 19-year-old Madison County man faces preliminary arson charges in connection to three fires at his home in the past 2½ months, authorities say.

Tristin J. Clemons was arrested Thursday on three felony charges of arson, the East Madison Fire Territory announced Thursday night in a news release. His arrest was made in conjunction with the Chesterfield Police Department.

The fire territory says the fires happened at Clemons’ home on Scotch Pine Drive in the Deerfield Run mobile home park. His home has an Anderson address, and sits in a rural part of Madison County’s Union Township between the town of Chesterfield and the city of Anderson.

The release did not include any details about the fires.

Clemons on Thursday night remained in the Madison County jail in Anderson, online records show.

Online court records on Thursday night did not show a case file for Clemons on the arson charges. The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether to file formal criminal charges, the release said.

Indiana law prevents the release of fire investigation files except through a subpoena or to insurance companies, Indiana Department of Homeland Security says on its website.