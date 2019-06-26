Authorities identify man who was fatally shot on west side by someone he knew

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the city’s west side Tuesday night, a man was fatally shot by another man he knew.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a “person shot” call about 9:15 p.m. at West 19th Street and Winfield Avenue. That’s in a residential area between West Kesler Boulevard North Drive and Lafayette Road.

A homeowner told police he got into a fight in front of his home with the man. Police said the homeowner shot the man, who was in a car and drove down the block and crashed into another vehicle. The man in the car was found dead in the 1800 block of Winfield Avenue, police said.

The Marion County coroner identified the victim Wednesday night as 31-year-old Tony McClain Jr.

Officer Genae Cook, an IMPD spokeswoman, said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident between McClain and a man he knew, although their relationship was not immediately clear.

The nature of the disturbance that led to the shooting also was not completely clear to police, Cook noted.

Police did not release the name of the shooter.

Family members and neighbors gathered in the residential area after the shooting to mourn.

Cook told the news media that residents should continue to stand up and fight for their communities to avoid such incidents.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.