Authorities searching for man who robbed bank in Linden

LINDEN, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Hoosier Heartland State Bank in Linden just after noon Wednesday.

He showed he had a handgun and demanded money from bank employees. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away northbound from the bank.

Authorities say no bank employees were injured during the robbery.

The suspect in the robbery is described as a man who is between 6-feet and 6-feet-two-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you have any information about the case you are asked to call Detective Travis King at 765-362-3740 or send him an email at travis.king@montgomerycounty.in.gov.