Authorities seek help in theft of Indiana State Police handgun

Indiana State Police reports a theft of a handgun from an state police vehicle happened in the overnight hours of Jan. 2-3, 2021, in the Pine Springs West neighborhood near 75th and Hague Road. in Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police have released surveillance images believed to be related to the weekend theft of a handgun from a marked vehicle on the city’s northeast side.

The gun was taken in the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday from a private driveway in the Pine Springs West neighborhood northeast of East 75th Street and Hague Road.

The images were taken at a neighboring home, where the male suspect carried a rifle while attempting to enter a white pickup truck, state police said in a news release issued Tuesday. The male is believed to be the same one responsible for the theft from the state police vehicle.

Investigators think the images were captured prior to the theft of the police handgun, a 45-caliber Sig Sauer P227, with a serial number that begins with “ISP” followed by four numerals. The police handgun also has an Indiana State Police stamp on the top of the frame.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or report the information at www.crimetips.org

