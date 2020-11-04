Autopsy says Seymour police shot Beech Grove man

Seymour Police Department officers went to a call of a theft at WalMart on Nov. 1, 2020, that resulting in police fatally shooting a suspect. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — An autopsy has identified the person shot Sunday by Seymour police as a Beech Grove man, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

Jason S. Cline, 43, produced a handgun as two Seymour officers tried to arrest him, state police said. The officers fired their handguns, striking Cline. He died later after being taken to Schneck Medical Center.

About 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the two officers with Seymour Police Department went to a report of a theft at Walmart, 1600 E. Tipton St., on the east side of Seymour, state police said. Those officers found Cline near the Speedway gas station with a shopping cart containing suspected stolen property. As the officers approached Cline, he abandoned the cart and fled west and eventually north across Tipton Street. Police caught up with him at a deep ditch in front of the Taco Bell near Tipton Street at Burkhart Boulevard, where the officers tried to put Cline into handcuffs.

Seymour Police Chief Bryant Lucas said both officers were placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing per department protocol. The state police did not identify the officers.

State police said the gun Cline produced while being handcuffed had been reported as stolen. It was also loaded, state police said.

State police said Cline had also went by the names Jason Tabor and Jason Tabor Cline.