Man shot at Avon apartment complex dies; 19-year-old suspect in custody

Boluwatife Olubanjo, 19. (Provided Photo/Hendricks County jail)
by: Michaela Springer
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A man injured in a shooting at an Avon apartment complex Wednesday has died from his injuries, and officials say they have a suspect in custody.

The shooting happened at the Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Fairmount Court to investigate a person shot. They arrived and found 22-year-old Jarell Spires suffering a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to IU West Hospital for treatment, but later died.

Later, investigators located a vehicle involved in the shooting in Indianapolis. Its occupant, Boluwatife Olubanjo, 19, was questioned by police and taken into custody.

He was booked into the Hendricks County jail without bond. Jail records show he faces charges of assisting a criminal and aiding in commission of murder.

He has not been charged with Spires’ death.

