Avon man breaks into restaurant co-worker’s home to perform exorcism

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An Avon man is faced with charges in Hendricks County after police say he broke into his Chick-fil-A coworker’s home to perform an exorcism.

Robert Nalker, 38, was formally charged with residential entry break, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. According to online court records, an arrest warrant has been issued for Nalker’s arrest.

According to court documents, Avon Police Department officers were dispatched just before 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday to the 1300 block of Fir Lane on a possible burglary in progress. That’s in the Whispering Pines housing subdivision about a mile south of U.S. 36 and South County Road 625 East.

The caller told dispatch that someone had broken into their home and was screaming.

Officers arrived and saw a 2005 white Toyota Prius with its lights on in the driveway. The homeowner met with responding officers at the front door and warned that “Robbie” was inside and he should not be.

Police yelled inside the home and demanded Nalker to come out with his hands up. Nalker, who was covered in blood, told officers, “I lost my sunglasses too.”

When officers asked why he was bleeding, Nalker responded, “I had to break in the window. I have to do an exorcism here tonight.”

Avon police said they detained Nalker, who while in handcuffs, said “she hasn’t been stabbed” and that “she’s possessed.”

He also told police that he came alone and wanted officers to find his compact discs and “play number 3, that will save her.”

When asked about the cut on his head, he stated, “I broke in the window to save her.”

Officers talked to the homeowner who was unharmed. The homeowner told officers he had known Nalker since 2002, and the two had worked together at the chicken restaurant. The victim also told officers that Nalker had sent him a strange text message about not listening to Spotify.

While searching the home, officers located a broken window by the back door, glass shattered on the ground, and a large amount of blood trailed from the window to around the kitchen island. A bloody compact disc case and a blood compact disc were also found facing down by paper towels.

There was one trail of blood that extended to the staircase going up the stairs and another trail that went to the basement stairs, down the stairs on the wall, and steps to the basement, court docs say.

In the basement, officers also found blood on the couch and the projection screen that appeared to have “an attempt to spell a word that starts with ‘R’” in blood. Bloody sunglasses believed to have belonged to Nalker were found in the basement.

Nalker was taken to Hendricks Regional Health in Danville by medics to be evaluated. He was admitted due to his mental state.

Nalker was not listed Wednesday afternoon as an inmate in the Henricks County Jail.