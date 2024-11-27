Former Avon music teacher arrested on child porn, solicitation charges

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A former music teacher in Avon schools faces charges after police say he exchanged graphic sexual videos and pictures with underage girls on social media.

Online court records show Kayvon Emtiaz, 28, was arrested Thursday and released on bond Monday.

Avon police say they received a CyberTip in early September that contained suggestive pictures and video Emtiaz shared on two Snapchat accounts.

Officers say one of the videos appears to show Emtiaz pleasuring himself in a music classroom, though it was unclear exactly where the video was taken.

Detectives also reviewed several messages exchanged between Emtiaz and at least two underage girls. Investigators didn’t say the girls were students at Avon.

When speaking with police in November, Emtiaz admitted to having sexual conversations with underage girls through his Snapchat, but did not remember the conversations exactly. He also claimed he only saved pictures of girls who were “of age.”

Emtiaz faces 14 charges relating to possession of child pornography, child solicitation, and vicarious sexual gratification.

Payroll records show that Emtiaz worked at three schools in the Avon district from 2019 and 2023.

A Department of Education search shows he held a vocal and general music teaching license that expired in August.

News 8 has reached out to Avon schools for a statement.

