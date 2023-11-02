Avon PD: 1 in custody after armed man reported at warehouse

An Avon Police Department vehicle at a warehouse in Avon. Police arrested one suspect Thursday morning after receiving reports of a man at the warehouse with a gun. (Photo by Avon Police Department/Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in custody Thursday after police in Hendricks County responded to a report of an armed man at a warehouse.

Around 3 a.m. police dispatchers received a call about a man with a gun at Harland Bakeries, located in the 7500 block of U.S. 36 in Avon.

Avon Police Department officers, Indiana State Police, and officers from across Hendricks County arrived at the warehouse. The suspect was quickly located and arrested.

“During this incident, it was reported/speculated that shots were fired, which generated a larger response from our partners with Avon Washington Township Fire Department and fellow fire/EMS personnel,” Avon PD said in a Facebook post.

No one was injured and the suspect remains in custody. Police did not share the man’s name or age.

The police investigation is ongoing.