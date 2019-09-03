Dump truck driver arrested in double fatal Avon crash

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of a dump truck involved in an 11-vehicle crash in Avon that killed two people and injured three others was arrested Tuesday night.

Avon police arrested Danny Williams, 62, of Knightstown on two preliminary counts of reckless homicide.

Police said the Tuesday afternoon crash at the intersection of US 36 and County Road 625 East involved a dump truck, a school bus and nine other vehicles. No students were on board the bus, and Avon Schools said the driver of the bus is fine.

Two people were taken to IU Health West and one person was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was expected to be closed in both directions until roughly 8 p.m., according to police.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.