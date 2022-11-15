Crime Watch 8

Avon police looking for missing 57-year-old man￼

57-year-old John Waldrup (Provided Photo/Avon Police Department)
by: Kyla Russell
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A search is underway for a missing 57-year-old Avon man, according to the Avon Police Department.

Police said John Waldrup was last seen on Wednesday when he checked out of the Avon Fairfield Inn Hotel.

Waldrup is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 220 pounds. His family believes he may need medical attention, the Avon Police Department said in a Tuesday statement.

Anyone with information on his whereabout should contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-838-8700.

