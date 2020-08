Avon police seek help to find man seen exposing himself in store

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are asking for help finding a man seen on camera exposing himself in an Avon store.

The Avon Police Department released pictures of the man on camera in the store on their Twitter page.

👤DO YOU RECOGNIZE THIS MAN?

Detectives are investigating an incident where the man seen in these photographs exposed himself to others at a store here in Avon. We take these incidents very seriously and we need your help to share this photograph and help identify this individual pic.twitter.com/6ONDHiDZCb — Avon Indiana Police Department (@AvonPolice) August 2, 2020

Police say the department takes these incidents seriously. They didn’t give a name for the person and the tweet doesn’t mention where the incident happened.

The department encourages anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.