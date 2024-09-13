Avon police seek man connected to deadly crash in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Avon police are searching for a man connected to a deadly crash in Plainfield in August.

Bryan Goodmon was described as a career criminal who should be considered dangerous.

The crash happened the afternoon of Aug. 30 at the intersection of U.S. 40/East Main Street and Smith Road.

Police say they were chasing Goodmon when a police car collided with another vehicle, killing Barbara Williams, 78, and Bennie Williams, 79, and injuring the police officer. The officer has not yet been identified, and was last known to be stable when taken to a hospital.

The Kia that police had been chasing was later found unoccupied.

Avon police say Goodmon had outstanding warrants at the time of the crash.

Online court records show Goodmon is wanted on these warrants: a February case for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle; a January 2023 case involving theft; and a September 2022 case involving drug charges, a charge of driving while suspended and a charge of driving without a license. All of the cases are in Marion Superior Court 19 in Indianapolis.

On Aug. 30 at the crash scene, Sgt. Jim Gillespie with Plainfield Police Department told News 8 that, shortly before 5:45 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received a report of a person down at 2305 E. Main St. which is the Long John Silver’s restaurant at the intersection of U.S. 40/Main Street, Clarks Creek Road, and Deerfield Drive. It’s just east of Quaker Boulevard.

Gillespie said an officer arrived to find several people around a white Kia outside the restaurant. He did not say whether the Kia was a car or an SUV.

In the parking lot, the officer then got into a fight with one of the people, and then the Kia fled eastbound on U.S. 40.

The pursuit began. The officer had lights and siren on, but they were not on for part of the pursuit, Gillespie said.

At the intersection of U.S. 40/East Main Street and Smith Road, the driver of a gray Ford car apparently did not hear the siren or see the lights in time, and the police SUV crashed into that car.

The officer in the crash, who has been with Plainfield police for five years, was to be placed on administrative leave as the Avon Police Department conducts the investigation, Gillespie said.

The Williams’ funeral was Wednesday at Clayton Christian Church. Bennie Williams ran a local automotive repair shop in Clayton.